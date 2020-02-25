Clam Chowder Poll: Results are in!

It’s National Clam Chowder Day and the results of our poll are in! We asked: Which Rhode Island eatery makes the best clam chowder in the state? Here’s how you voted:

Congrats to the winner – The Black Pearl in Newport – with 28% of the vote! Thanks to all who voted. Make sure you check your email today – we’ll be contacting the randomly chosen winner of the $20 gift certificate later today.

If you enjoy a cup or bowl of clam chowder at one of Rhode Island’s many amazing restaurants, remember to tag #whatsuprhodeisland @whatsuprhodeisland for a chance to be featured!