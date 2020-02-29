The following was written by the City of Newport. What’s Up Newp is sharing this info as a public service announcement.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the immediate risk to the general public for contracting the coronavirus remains low, they do suggest that now is the time for communities to start preparing.



With that in mind, below are a some tips to help you and your family stay healthy and to stay informed:

If you haven’t done so already, Newporters are being encouraged to sign up for the City’s emergency alert system at www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts

Be sure to avoid close contact with people who are sick.

with people who are sick. If you find yourself feeling under the weather, please stay home until your symptoms subside

until your symptoms subside Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and certainly if your commute includes public transit.

with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and certainly if your commute includes public transit. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty. Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The purpose of a face mask is to prevent droplets from sneezing and coughing from becoming airborne.

Finally, to stay up to date on official coronavirus developments, you can sign up for the latest CDC updates here: https://www.cdc.gov/Other/emailupdates/

Businesses are also welcome to display a copy of a Covid-19 Tip Sheet for display, available for download here.

- Advertisement -