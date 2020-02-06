Child & Family hosts ribbon cutting for recently renovated Portsmouth Center

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Source: Child & Family

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Child & Family hosted a ribbon cutting for their recently renovated Portsmouth Center, a residential home for youth. This renovation was made possible by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the Town of Portsmouth.

The (CDBG) program provides communities with resources to address a wide range of unique community development needs. The program works to ensure decent, affordable housing, to provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to create jobs through the expansion and retention of businesses. CDBG is an important tool for helping local governments tackle serious challenges facing their communities. The CDBG program has made a difference in the lives of millions of people and their communities across the country.

Child & Family is especially grateful to the Town of Portsmouth for awarding this grant and to Church Community Housing Corporation for facilitating the program. Child & Family also thanks 42 North Builders and Hynson Electric for completing the renovation.

The Portsmouth Center is one of three residential houses operated by Child & Family, and is home to 8 residents at any given time. A stable home life provides the basis for emotional and physical well-being. Child & Family’s experienced staff has the tremendous responsibility of helping these young people through the complex trauma conditions they have endured. Annually, the organization’s residential services provides safe, predictable, and highly engaging living environments to more than 50 youth ages 13 to 18 in Rhode Island who have been placed in Child & Family’s care by DCYF.

For more information about Child & Family, please contact Jennifer Whelihan at (401) 848-4141 or jwhelihan@childandfamilyri.org, or visit childandfamilyri.org.

