Chamber to host round-table for businesses to discuss future of Newport’s North End

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host a round-table to hear ideas and concerns from the business community about designs for Newport’s North End on Friday, February 7th from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm..

The team from NBBJ, the City’s design consultants, will be in attendance to discuss design standards and zoning issues that impact businesses. The Chamber encourages the local business community to join them to share your ideas and bring your questions.



This event is free to attend and will be held at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway. Registration is encouraged (but not required) at NewportChamber.com.