Beach Polo collects 1,165 pounds of food, $268 in cash for MLK Center

Newport Polo announced today that its Newport Winter Festival Beach Polo audience contributed 1,165 pounds of food and $268 in cash donations during the 9th annual Beach Polo exhibition that was held during closing weekend of the 32nd Newport Winter Festival.

All proceeds will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The lively two-day event pitted teams from the Newport Polo Club in 4-chukker polo matches during low tide on Sachuest Beach free of charge for over 1,000 viewers each day. Spectators responded to the call for donations with non-perishable dry-goods, toiletries, and household items collected by MLK Center volunteers at the Beach Pavilion.

“Newport Polo has maintained a focus on benefiting the community since its beginning in 1992,” explains Newport Polo Founder & President, Dan Keating in a statement. “We are grateful to our enthusiastic audience for turning out in record numbers for Beach Polo and embracing MLK Center’s year-round hunger services, and it would not have been possible without the collaborative spirit of the Town of Middletown and Newport Winter Festival.”

According to Newport Polo, sunny and milder winter conditions helped attract the large turnout at the beach on both days, with food trucks, music and commentary adding to the ambiance, followed by hot chocolate and outdoor refreshments on the Terrace at The Chanler for the traditional Apres Polo celebration with the players.