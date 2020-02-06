Aquidneck Community Table: Interested in growing your own vegetables? Community Garden applications are open through March 1st

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The following was written and submitted by Aquidneck Community Table.

Seed catalogs have arrived in the mail, the days are getting longer, and thoughts are turning to spring and planning gardens. Aquidneck Community Table manages community gardens at Island Community Farm off Green End Avenue and Elizabeth Lane in Middletown; Great Friends Meeting House at the corner of Farewell Street and Marlborough Street in Newport; and Florence Gray Center on York Street in Newport. ACT offers guidance for new gardeners at all sites and invites anyone interested in growing fresh produce to apply to rent a garden plot at one of our community gardens.

A few spots are still available at each location so if you are interested in renting a garden plot this year please fill out an application before the March 1st deadline. Plot fees range from $50 to $65 depending on the size and location of the plot. Raised bed gardens (4×8 feet) are available at the Florence Gray Center and Great Friends Meeting House. Several larger garden plots (4×30 feet) are available at Island Community Farm in Middletown. New community gardeners will be chosen at random and notified in mid-March, just in time to get those peas planted! More information can be found at https://aquidneckcommunitytable.org/