The Newport Planning Board will meet on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the Newport City Hall – Council Chambers.

The Planning Board is the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated.

The meeting is open to the public. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

