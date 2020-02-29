The Newport Planning Board will meet on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the Newport City Hall – Council Chambers.
The Planning Board is the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated.
The meeting is open to the public. Here’s what’s on the agenda;DownloadMeetingFiles-3
