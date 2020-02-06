Agenda for Newport City Council Meeting on February 12th

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, February 12th.

Here’s what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE COUNCIL MEETING

FEBRUARY 12, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS,

CITY HALL, 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the

Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on

February 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

-Proclamation honoring RHS Coach Jim Cawley – RIIAAA Award

-Proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’

Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the

Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be

discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the

regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No

comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

COUNCIL LIAISON UPDATES

PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance:

Define “Major Recreational Event” and Temporary Accessory Use for a Major

Recreational Event; establishing zones in which they are permitted by right;

allowing temporary signage for such event; and establishing conditions for a

major recreational event.

• Recommendation from the Planning Board;

• Ordinance amending Chapter 17, Sections 17.08.010, Definitions; Section

17.40.020A, R-60 Residential District; Section 17.44.020A, R-120 Residential

District; Section 17.48.020A, R-160 Residential District; Section 17.70.020A,

PUBLIC HEARING: Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 – A

copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website

https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-

cips-annual-performance-reports

CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS

ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES

ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 8, 2020 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1) Beechwood Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Marley Bridges Theatre Co.,

d/b/a Mystery at the Museum: Cottage Wars, Newport Art

Museum; February 15, 22, 29 and March 7, 14 & 21, 2020 from

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2) David Rosenberg, d/b/a Newport Winter Festival- Newport

Winter Festival 32 Annual; Marriott Hotel- February 14, 2020

from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and February 22, 2020 from 10:00

a.m. to 11:00 p.m./Gurney’s, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.

to 11:00 p.m. & February 21, 2020 from and 7:00 p.m. to

9:00 p.m.

3) Clann Lir Association, d/b/a Newport Leap Feis, Gurney’s

Newport, 1 Goat Island; February 29 and March 1, 2020 from

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

4) Island Moving Company, d/b/a Opening Weekend/Mother

Goose, Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave.; March 5-8, 2020, various

show times

5) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Friendraiser, Christie’s, 14

Perry Mill Wharf; March 7, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

6) Boys & Girls Club, d/b/a Growing Together, Community

Awards, 95 Church St.; March 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00

p.m.

7) Lynne Tungett/Newport This Week, d/b/a Night to

Remember/Rogers Fundraiser, Rosecliff; April 24, 2020 from

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

8) Save The Bay, Inc., d/b/a Save The Bay Earth Day Birthday,

Easton’s Beach Rotunda; May 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00

p.m.

9) Fireworks Display-Anthony Rosciti, barge off of Castle Hill;

May 29, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. to 9:12 p.m. (1)

10) IYRS School of Technology & Trades, d/b/a 23rd Annual IYRS

Summer Gala, 449 Thames St.; July 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to

midnight

c. Communication from Dawn Gardner, RHS PTO President, re:

Request to change the date of previously approved special event to

hold a bonfire at Easton’s Beach to March 13, 2020 (Approve)

d. Holiday Selling License, New, B Adams Interiors, LLC, d/b/a Birch

Alley, 580 Thames St. 101

e. Holiday Selling License, New, Newport Marketplace & Antiques,

LLC, d/b/a Newport Marketplace & Antiques, 130 Broadway

f. Second-hand License, New, Newport Marketplace & Antiques, LLC,

d/b/a Newport Marketplace & Antiques, 130 Broadway

g. Mechanical Amusement Device, Renewal, El Dee Vending, LLC,

Club Wyndham, 5 Washington St. (1 location, 9 machines)

h. Pool Table License, Renewal, El Dee Vending, LLC, Club Wyndham,

5 Washington St. (1 table)

i. 2019 Annual Reports (Receive)

1) Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission

2) Affirmative Action Commission

3) Newport Prevention Coalition

j. Communication from Henry F. Winthrop, re: Requesting the City

Council to review the city’s zoning regulations pertaining to

retail sales of marijuana (Receive)

k. Communication from Kathleen M. Silvia, re: Resignation from the

School Committee (Receive with regret)

l. Popular Annual Financial Report – July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019

(Receive)

https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-

cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports

LICENSES & PERMITS

Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Night Run: A Race for

Education, beginning and ending at Rogers High School; April

4, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- continued from January 22, 2020 Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler, beginning and

ending at Fort Adams State Park; May 31, 2020 from 7:30 a.m.

to 10:30 a.m.- continued from January 22, 2020 Victualing License, New, V & Z, LLC, d/b/a Newport Sticks & Cones-

Waffles & Ice Cream Parlor, 8 Fair St. Unit 3-4- continued from January

22, 2020

Victualing License, Expansion, Surf Club, LLC, d/b/a Surf Club, 337

Thames St.- currently consists of the entire premises of Newport Bay Club

excluding plaza level retail spaces and common areas, and bar in outdoor,

self-contained seasonal kitchen area on the 1226 sq. ft. private terrace, to

expand to include plaza level retail space (unit #4) and remove restriction

prohibiting service in the plaza level retail spaces for (unit #4) only Mobile Food Establishment (MFET- 2 available)

a) New, Burgerworks, LLC, d/b/a Brunch Belly, 80 Paradise Ave,

Middletown, RI

b) Renewal, InStyle33LLC, d/b/a My Rolling Café, 265 Freeborn St.,

Portsmouth, RI APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

ORDINANCES

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

RIDE Stage II Application Communication from Patricia G. Reynolds, Director of Planning &

Economic Development, re: Consultant Update on North End Urban Plan

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER Memo from the City Manager RE: Status Report #7 on Zoning Code Update Action Item #5907/20 – RE: City Excess Cash Investment

Policy (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5908/20 – RE: Award of Contract – Bid # 20-010 – Multi-Year

July 4th Fireworks Display (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5909/20 – RE: Funding for Newport Armory Building Roof

Repairs (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5910/20 – RE: Award of Bid #20-025 –Furnish and Install

Laminate Flooring in Easton’s Beach Rotunda (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5911/20 – RE: Award of Contract-RIMPA-Edward King

House Sewer (Driveway and Parking Improvements)

(w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5912/20 – RE: Narragansett Avenue Complete Streets

Project (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5913/20 – RE: Financing – Water Main

Improvements (w/accompanying resolution) Action Item #5914/20 – RE: Change Orders #3 & #4 – Construction

Contract #19-005- Bridge Street Tide Gate (w/accompanying resolution)

Action Item #5915/20 – RE: Amendment No. 2- Contract # 17-070

Engineering Services for Design of Tide Gates for Storm Drain

Outfalls (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE

COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

Daily Liquor Licenses:

Class F

a) Fort Adams Trust Inc, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler/Road Race, Fort Adams

State Park; May 31, 2020 (continued from January 22, 2020)

b) Rhode Races & Event, d/b/a Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach;

April 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Class F-1

c) Johnathan Pogash, 18th Annual Newport Bridal Show, Oceancliff

Resort; March 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Communication from Anthony Lorusso, Radish Patch, LLC, holder of a

Class BL alcoholic beverage license re: Notification changing d/b/a from

La Vasca to Vieste (Receive and make part of the licensee’s file)

LICENSES AND PERMITS Application of Surf Club, LLC, d/b/a Surf Club, 337 Thames St., consisting

of the entire premises of Newport Bay Club excluding plaza level retail

spaces and common areas, and bar in outdoor, self-contained seasonal

kitchen area on the 1226 sq. ft. private terrace, to expand its Class BT

alcoholic beverage license to include plaza level retail space (unit #4) and

remove restriction prohibiting service in the plaza level retail spaces for

(unit #4) only (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

ADJOURN

February 5, 2020