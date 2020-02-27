A Layman’s View: For one Generation Z’er—it has taken three jobs to get by

In the course of a week, and in a blur, you can see 18-year-old McKenna Hammond in Newport, in Middletown and in Warwick. McKenna defies the notion that young people her age have been over-parented and over- protected, making them unmotivated and spoiled by it all.

She has quite a story.

This Generation Z’er began working from the time she was 13. In recent years she has worked three jobs putting in 35 to 40 hours a week, not including hours of commuting time. It all began when a sympathetic family friend hired her to work at the 7-Eleven in Middletown seven years ago to help her out. McKenna needed the money. She said her family life was unstable, erratic and difficult. And there were serious financial struggles. “I was one of five children, all are half-siblings from other relationships, I don’t really know my biological dad and I don’t talk with my mother.”

The 7-Eleven job put money in her pocket while attending Middletown High School, helping her buy day-to-day necessities. She says her stepfather, now divorced from her mother, hasn’t been part of the family for years. But he took her under his wing and provided welcomed emotional and some financial support. McKenna calls him her “adopted dad.” Wanting to become more independent, a year and a half ago she landed a part time job creating platters and fruit bouquets at Edible Arrangements in Newport.

She works there a couple of days a week. On other days she is doing the same at the Edible Arrangements store in Warwick. It’s a 33-mile commute each way. McKenna loves these jobs and they help pay her bills.

Her Newport store manager, MaryLou Callahan, praises McKenna with nonstop superlatives, “McKenna is one of the best employees we have ever had…our customers love her. She is blossoming thanks to her personality, determination and enthusiasm.”

For most people, these jobs would be demanding enough. But there is more to her story.

McKenna is also a full time student—a second semester freshman at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick. So how does she manage college, the jobs, the time management, the expense and the pressure? After all, there is no way her jobs would cover her living expenses along with the cost of attending college.

She is one of hundreds of Rhode Island students who are taking advantage of the new Rhode Island Promise program. That’s the state-funded program which helps economically disadvantaged students attend CCRI for two years. She expects to end up with an associate’s degree and a bridge

to a baccalaureate degree. Qualified students receive free tuition, attend full-time but must maintain a 2.5 grade point average. She is doing that. She also gets modest financial aid. She is one grateful freshman for this opportunity to attend college.

How does she make this staggering schedule work? Well, she chose to take all of her courses online: Biology, English Composition, Algebra, and Anthropology and Creative Writing. From time to time she meets with her college advisor to ensure all is going well. Taking courses online, while not ideal, allows her to avoid long commutes and use the extra time to work more hours and to study. She is disciplined. She is a student in the early morning hours before work and again in the evening after work. She hasn’t missed an assignment and is managing to carry a good academic average —an enormous accomplishment.

With all this pressure, non-stop financial worries, no time for friends or socializing, does it bother her that her life is so different from many others her age? It does, but she accepts life as it is, making the best of it. “Sometimes I do think about that since I only have 50-bucks at the end of the week…and I have to use that for gas and food, after paying my bills.” She and her boyfriend share a modest apartment. That helps but she says he, too, is a hard worker putting in long hours. They often pass like ships in the night. It works for now. It has to.

With all that has unfolded in her young life, she is both optimistic and philosophical, “I just think my mind is very wise because of everything I have been through. I had to grow up really fast.”

Her persistence and good attitude bolster her determination not to just survive—but to excel.

Dave Layman is a Rhode Island communications consultant, former news anchor, reporter, managing editor at NBC10 and ABC6 and a long time commentator on RIPBS’s A Lively Experiment. He can be reached at Davelayman1@gmail.com.

