30+ things to do in Newport County this weekend (Feb. 7 – 9)

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, February 7 – 9.
Friday, February 7th
Things To Do
- 9 am – Messy Play Date at Island Art Spot
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 12:30 pm – North End Business Roundtable at Innovate Newport
- 4 pm – Brick Alley Pub Re Open Friday FEB. 7 at 4pm
- 4 pm – Galentine’s Day Party at Meeka Fine Jewelry
- 4:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live Action at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4:30 pm – Waffles At Ragged Island Brewing
- 5 pm – Winter Exhibitions Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm – Oyster Shucking and Wine Tasting at Newport Wine Cellar
- 6 pm –Teen Nerf Wars at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 7 pm – Paint Night Fundraiser for SWE at O’Brien’s Pub
- 7 pm – Commonwealth RI Launch at Stoneacre Brasserie
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Deja Vu End at 8 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Comanchero from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live Action at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s Bistro – John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Kitchen & Cocktails – Marvin Perry Duo at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Evan Goodrow Bandat 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –7 Day Weekend at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Big Lux with Sarah LuAnn Thompson at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Good Will & Them Apples at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Mintones at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Paula Clare Band 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Jennifer Tefft at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Government Calendar
- 10 am – Jamestown Town Council
Saturday, February 8th
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 11 am – Howie in Newport: Story time and signing. at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – Succulent Heart Wreath Workshop at Saltwater Studio
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Christie Mitchell at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Mozzarella Cheese Making Class with Karla Simmons at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Outside the Lines at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 6:30 pm – Pella Frostbite Bash at Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 7:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Community Hoot! at Common Fence Music
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – G-Squared at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Winter Warm-up Evening With Dopey Lopes at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Chris Vaillancourt from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Animated at 2 pm, Oscar Shorts Live Action at 4:30 pm, JoJo Rabbit at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Mistics featuring Gary Gramolini at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Never In Vegas at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Happy BirthDave Show at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – 2nd Street Stories at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Outcry at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government Calendar
- 9 am – Newport City Council
- 10 am – Tiverton School Committee
Sunday, February 9th
Things To Do
- 11 am – Baby & Me Storytimes at Barnes & Noble
- 1 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 2 pm – Museum Walkabout with Director Norah Diedrich at Newport Art Museum
- 3:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Brushes & Brews at Newport Craft Brewing
- 5:30 pm – JoJo Rabbit at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 1 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 3:30 pm, Jo Jo Rabbit at 5:30 pm.
- Jo’s American Bistro –Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Superchief Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm
City & Government Calendar
- Nothing scheduled at publishing time.