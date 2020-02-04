2020 Newport Folk Festival: Lineup announcements

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Newport Folk Festival has begun its annual tradition of rolling lineup announcements ahead of the 2020 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.

Big Thief had the honor of being the first artist to be named to the upcoming lineup, when Newport Folk took to social media on January 7th to announce that they’d be returning to Fort Adams.

The sold-out 2020 Newport Folk Festival is scheduled for Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2.

In tradition, Newport Folk Festival rolls out their lineup over several months via posts on their social media pages. In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements.

We’ll continue to update this list over the coming days, weeks, and months as the latest lineup announcements and additions are made.

Last year, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice, it looks as if that tradition will continue in 2020.

This story will be updated as more announcements are made.

2020 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

In order of announcement

By Day: 2020 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

Friday, July 31st

EOB Big Thief Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Saturday, August 1st

Mandolin Orange Vagabon Black Pumas Hawktail

Sunday, August 2nd

Yola Tré Burt

While all 2020 Newport Folk Festival tickets are sold-out, Newport Folk is once again partnering with Lyte to provide their Folk a hassle-free, safe way to exchange tickets. You can now make your RESERVATION to purchase tickets and return tickets on their Newport Folk/Lyte fan-to-fan ticket exchange.