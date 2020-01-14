What’s Up Newp to host 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 13th; will feature AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers

Join What’s Up Newp and friends on Friday, March 13th, the eve of the 2020 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar and Surf Club for our 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

This year we are “dublin'” the fun (and room for people to enjoy) and will have the Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Pipes and Drums and AOH Men’s Singers perform at Midtown Oyster and next door at Surf Club.

Stop by for some great food, live music from Newport RI Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Pipes and Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more (to be announced).

Tentative Schedule Of Events:

~ Between 5 pm – 8 pm, AOH Pipes & Drums and Men’s Singers will visit each restaurant for a performance (schedule to be announced).

~ 8 pm to 12:30 am – Live music with Sean Rivers Music (Midtown Oyster Bar).

~ Full details and more to be announced soon.

No cover. First-come-first served. Family friendly.

If you’d like to get involved as a sponsor, musician or organization; e-mail ryan@whatsupnewp.com or call 401-662-1653.