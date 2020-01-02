What’s Open, What’s Closed: When restaurants are taking time off this winter (2020 edition)

It’s beginning to look a whole lot more like the off-season around Newport, RI. Many restaurants have already temporarily closed or are preparing to do so over the next few weeks.

Temporarily Closing

This story was originally published on January 2nd, 2020, it will be updated as more information is received and confirmed.

Caleb & Broad: Closing January 19th for renovations

Closing January 19th for renovations Castle Hill Inn: Closed January 1st through January 24th, 2020

Closed January 1st through January 24th, 2020 Dockside: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Flo’s (Middletown): Closed until March 4th, 2020.

Closed until March 4th, 2020. Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Closed January 2 – 29

Closed January 2 – 29 Lobster Bar: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Marina Cafe & Pub: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Simpatico: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Smoke House: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. Thames Street Kitchen (TSK): Closed January 1 – 15.

Closed January 1 – 15. The Chanler at Cliff Walk: The Chanler, Cara and The Café will close on January 1st and reopen on Friday, January 31st.

The Chanler, Cara and The Café will close on January 1st and reopen on Friday, January 31st. The Landing: Closed until spring.

Closed until spring. The Port: Closed until spring.

You can also count on the Lawn at Castle Hill, all patio’s (Black Pearl, 22 Portside) and roof decks’ (Hotel Viking & Vanderbilt) being closed until spring 2020.

Check Back Soon, More To Be Announced…

- Advertisement -

Did we miss something? Let us know, email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.