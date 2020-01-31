What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

By
Ryan Belmore
-
The historic John N.A.Griswold House is a National Historic Landmark and home to the Newport Art Museum since 1916.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this Super Bowl Weekend!

Friday, January 31st

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Infinite Groove at 8 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
  • Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Animated at 1:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 3:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –CeeCee & the Riders – DeadFoot Sessions at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe –Pulse at 10 pm
  • Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Hit Play at 10 pm
  • Parlor Newport – Northeast Traffic at Parlor w/ Guess Method at 8 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille –G-Squared at 7:30 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
  • Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

Saturday, February 1st

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
  • Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
  • Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Blue Dream at Diego’s w/ Nate Farrar at 8 pm
  • Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith and the Nakeds at The Narraganset Cafe at 9 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fever at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Blockhead at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
  • Parlor Newport – The Z-Boys + The Silks Winter Warmer! at 10 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
  • RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
  • Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
  • Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
  • Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
  • Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am

Sunday, February 2nd

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
  • Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm

