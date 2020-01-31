What’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this Super Bowl Weekend!
Friday, January 31st
Things To Do
- 10 am – Community Zumba Class at MLK Center
- 1:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – FUNDA FEST: A Celebration of Black Storytelling at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm – Paint Nite: Winter Holiday Love at O’brien’s Pub
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Elks Club – DJD at 6:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Animated at 1:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 3:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –CeeCee & the Riders – DeadFoot Sessions at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe –Pulse at 10 pm
- Newport Marriott – Plank Bar Fridays: Ben Freiert and Jeff Lewis at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – Northeast Traffic at Parlor w/ Guess Method at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille –G-Squared at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Chopville at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, February 1st
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Saturday Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am – Sea Rose Montessori Spring 2020 Open House
- 10 am – Spanish Conversations with Cynthia at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 12 pm – Community Conversation with Rep Cicilline and Sen Whitehouse at Claiborne Pell Elementary School
- 12 pm – Gull Cove Beach Cleanup
- 1 pm – Graphic Novel Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 1:30 pm – 5 steps to a successful body transformation at Empire Tea & Coffee
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series: Julie Mallozzi at Newport Art Museum
- 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Wiz Kids at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Blue Dream at Diego’s w/ Nate Farrar at 8 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina –Julio Amaro from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Traveling Wanna B’s at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steve Smith and the Nakeds at The Narraganset Cafe at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fever at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, Blockhead at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – The Z-Boys + The Silks Winter Warmer! at 10 pm
- Pour Judgement – Live music at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Strangebrew at 7:30 pm
- Sandywoods Center For The Arts – Magnolia Cajun Dance at 8 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Sean Rivers at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
City & Government
- 10 am – Middletown Town Council
Sunday, February 2nd
Things To Do
- 2:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Live-Action 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 4 pm – Bonnie’s Bling at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 5 pm – Oscar Shorts Animated 2020 at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Super Bowl LIV Party at Tickets Bar & Grille
- 7:30 pm – Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Oscar Shorts Live-Action at 2:30 pm, Oscar Shorts Animated at 5 pm, Oscar Shorts Documentary at 7:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro –The Playboys at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Sugar Ray & The Bluetones from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille:Live music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Nothing to mention just yet…