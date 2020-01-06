What’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week: Jan. 6 – 13

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend and weekend.
Monday, January 6th
- 9 am – Walk-In Hours for National Grid Consumer Advocate
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – Rep. Deb Ruggiero Constituent Meeting – Jamestown Library
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm
Tuesday, January 7th
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm
Wednesday, January 8th
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – Speaker Series with Craig Symonds, Ph.D. at Seamen’s Church Institute
- 6:30 pm – Fermentation Class: Portugal at Forty 1 North
Entertainment & Live Music
- Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm
- Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Rick Kasper – American Blues /Folk Songwriter at 8 pm
Thursday, January 9th
- 11 am – Hiring Fair at Naval Station Newport
- 11:30 am –Community Art Class at MLK Center
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5:30 pm – 2020 Annual Photography Show at Jamestown Town Hall
- 6:30 pm – Talk by Author Markham Starr at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 6:30 pm – Trivia Night! at Ragged Island Brewing
- 7:30 pm – Tell Newport: Struggle Bus at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Newport Ski Club January Meeting at Fenner Hall
Live Music & Entertainment
- Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm
- Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar– John Erikson at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm
- Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm
Friday, January 10th
- 12 pm – Eight Bells Lecture, “The Leadership Genius of Admiral Nimitz” at Sail Newport
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 5 pm – Guns N’ Hoses Police Vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game at St. George Ice Rink
- 7 pm – Conservation Film Series – Mission Blue at Little Compton Community Center
- 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm
- Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Straight Pipes at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Dirty 5 at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm
- Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement – Bill Bartholomew (full band) at 10 pm
- RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Mike Wendoloski & Co at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm
Saturday, January 11th
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Farmers Market at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 12 pm – Fort Adams Beach Cleanup
- 12 pm – Aquidneck Indian Council Potluck at Sandywoods Center for the Arts
- 2 pm – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at Newport Public Library
- 2 pm – Escape This Bookstore! at Barnes & Noble
- 2:30 pm – Women’s Ice Hockey Alumni Day at St. George’s
- 4 pm – A Mano Pizza & Gelato at Ragged Island Brewing Company
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 7 pm – Open Mic at Channing Coffee House at Channing Memorial Church
- 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm
- Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant – Back by popular demand Band Inc. at 8:30 pm
- Buskers Irish Pub – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Music – Jeffrey Foucault at 8 pm
- Diego’s Barrio Cantina – Half Street Record Release Party at 9 pm
- Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Grace Vanderbilt – Kristine on piano at 6 pm
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Chelley Knight from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
- La Forge Restaurant – Dave Manuel at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Farm Dog at 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Muddy Ruckus w/ Special Guest Skinny Millionaires at 10 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Naticks Live at 10 pm, Dueling Pianos at Top Of Pelham at 9 pm
- Parlor Newport – Live music at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – The All Mighty Cowboys at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille – Straight Outta Rehab at 9 pm
- Surf Club –Live music at 9 pm
- Tiverton Casino Hotel – Dan Marro at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm
- Zelda’s –Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Sunday, January 12th
- 9 am – Ceremonial Stonework: The Hike! at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 10 am – Joy through Generosity at Channing Memorial Church
- 12 pm – Seaside Yoga’s 1st Annual Holistic + Mystic Fair!
- 1 pm – Judy at Jane Pickens Theater
- 3:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Judy at 1 pm, Parasite at 3:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 6:30 pm
- Jo’s American Bistro – Jazz Candy at 5:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm
Monday, January 13th
- 4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater
- 6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church
- 7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm
- Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – The Yacht Club Rejects at 9 pm