What’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week: Jan. 6 – 13

Monday, January 6th

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Tuesday, January 7th

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Trivia at 7 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Trivia at 8 pm

Wednesday, January 8th

Entertainment & Live Music

Buskers Irish Pub – Open Mic at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– Live music at 9:30 pm Parlor Newport – Open Mic at 8 pm

Sardella’s – Dick Lupino and friends at 8:30 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner – Rick Kasper – American Blues /Folk Songwriter at 8 pm

Thursday, January 9th

Live Music & Entertainment

Antonio’s Pizza – Trivia at 8 pm

Celtica – Trivia at 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Uncut Gems at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

– John Erikson at 9 pm Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night! at 6:30 pm

Valley Inn Restaurant – Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Bingo at 7 pm

Friday, January 10th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Beach Resort – Phenix Ave at 7 pm

Buskers Irish Pub – Live music at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – DJ in the Boom Boom Room at 9 pm

Diego’s Bodega Cantina – Karaoke at 10 pm

Firehouse Theater – The Bit Players at 8 pm

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Orange Whip from 6 pm to 9 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar –Live music at 10 pm

–Live music at 10 pm Narragansett Cafe –Straight Pipes at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Dirty 5 at 10 pm

One Pelham East – Live music at 10 pm

Parlor Newport – The BickerSins and Darker Than Blue at 8 pm

Pour Judgement – Bill Bartholomew (full band) at 10 pm

RipTide Sports Grille – Spare Change at 7:30 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill – Live music at 9 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Tiverton Casino Hotel – Mike Wendoloski & Co at 6 pm, DJ at 9 pm

Zelda’s Newport –Live music at 9 pm

Saturday, January 11th

Live Music & Entertainment

Sunday, January 12th

Live Music & Entertainment

Atlantic Resort – Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Judy at 1 pm, Parasite at 3:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 6:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

– Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgment – Los Duderinos at 9 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grille: Live music at 7 pm

Monday, January 13th

4:30 pm – Parasite at Jane Pickens Theater

6:45 pm – PFLAG Meeting at Channing Memorial Church

7:30 pm – Uncut Gems at Jane Pickens Theater

Live Music & Entertainment

Diego’s – Trivia at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub – The Ubiquitones at 9:30 pm

Jane Pickens Theater – Parasite at 4:30 pm, Uncut Gems at 7:30 pm

