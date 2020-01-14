U.S. News ranks Salve’s online MBA program among nation’s best

The following was written by Salve Today and originally appeared here.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Salve Regina’s online MBA program among the best in the nation, according to a comprehensive evaluation of some 335 business schools across the country. The publication’s “Best Online MBA Programs” findings were unveiled on Jan. 14.

In all, U.S. News evaluated more than 1,600 distance education bachelor’s and master’s degree programs as part of its 2020 rankings. Salve’s online MBA program was ranked 191st in the nation based on a wide set of indicators, including student engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, student excellence and student services and technologies.

Using data gathered directly from each institution, U.S. News evaluates online degrees at the program level rather than the school level. Only degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions were considered.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

“Prospective students now have a lot of options when choosing an online undergraduate or graduate program,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “For people looking for more flexibility as they pursue their higher education goals, U.S. News has information on relevant factors like accreditation, graduation rates and student support services.”

In September, Salve Regina’s overall ranking by U.S. News climbed to 23rd among the publication’s Regional Universities – North category. The university was also ranked 28th in “Best Undergraduate Teaching,” 31st for “Best Value School,” 11th in “Best College for Veterans” and 114th in “Top Performer on Social Mobility.”

Salve was selected again as a Best College for Veterans for its participation in federal initiatives that help veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees. Among its military-friendly programs, Salve is certified for the GI Bill, participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program and has consistently enrolled a minimum of 20 veterans and active service members.