Senator Euer encourages participation in expungement open house

Sen. Dawn Euer is encouraging her constituents to attend a local event she helped arrange with Attorney General Peter R. Neronha to assist those who may qualify to have criminal records expunged.

The Expungement Open House, scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community College of Rhode Island Newport Campus, 1 John H. Chafee Blvd., will offer participants the opportunity to start the process of having their criminal record legally expunged.

The event will be a one-stop shop to help attendees evaluate their eligibility for expungement, fill out the expungement forms, and identify where to file those forms. Notary services will be available at no charge. The event is free and open to the public.

“So many Rhode Islanders unnecessarily serve lifelong punishments after completing their sentences for offenses that occurred long ago. No one benefits from those people being denied jobs, housing and opportunities for the rest of their lives. Expungement is a legal remedy that allows people who’ve served their time and rehabilitated to take their rightful place as contributing members of our society,” said Senator Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) in a press release today. “It’s my hope that everyone in the Aquidneck Island area who wonders whether they might be eligible to have their record expunged will come to this free open house to learn more and start the process. If you qualify for expungement, it can open doors that lead to a better life for you and your family.”

Senator Euer said she is grateful to Attorney General Neronha for his active support in helping Rhode Islanders learn about and take advantage of expungement. The Office of the Attorney General held its first Expungement Open House in Providence on Dec. 3, attracting more than 60 participants.