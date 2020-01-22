Recap: Newport City Council’s January 22nd Meeting

By
Ryan Belmore
-
Newport City Hall

Newport City Council hosted their second meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour and forty five minutes.

What’s Up Newp will publish a video of the entire meeting later this evening and follow up stories on issues as needed.

In the meantime, here’s a quick look at how the votes fell;

1.PUBLIC HEARING:  Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance- add New Chapter, 17.71 entitled, “Mixed Use Planned District”- continued from December 11, 2019 (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)
a.Recommendation from the Planning Board (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)
- Advertisement -

Planning Board

Paperclip icon
b.Ordinance amending Title 17, entitled, “Zoning” to add new Chapter 17.71 entitled, “Mixed Use Planned District” (First Reading) (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)

17.71

Paperclip icon
2.CONSENT CALENDAR.  (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION.  ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.) (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)
a.Minutes of the meeting held December 11, 2019 (Approve) (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)

Minutes

Paperclip icon
b.Special Events:
1)LMG Rhode Island Holdings dba Newport Life Magazine, d/b/a 18th Annual Newport Bridal Show, Rosecliff & Oceancliff; March 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Bridal Show

Paperclip icon
2)Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Night Run:  A Race for Education, beginning and ending at Rogers High School; April 4, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Leonard made motion to continue, vote to continue 7 -0)

Night Run

Paperclip icon
3)Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler, beginning and ending at Fort Adams State Park; May 31, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Leonard made motion to continue, vote to continue 7 -0)

10 Miler

Paperclip icon
4)Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport, Fort Adams State Park; July 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)

Craft Brew

Paperclip icon
c.2019 Annual Reports (Receive) (Received 7-0)
1.Tree and Open Space Commission (Received 7-0)

Tree and Open Space

Paperclip icon
2.Cliff Walk Commission (Received 7-0)

Cliff Walk

Paperclip icon
3.Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Received 7-0)

BPAC

Paperclip icon
4.Planning Board (Received 7-0)

Planning Board

Paperclip icon
d.Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 (Receive and order advertised for public hearing on February 12, 2020) – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips (Received 7-0)

CIP

Paperclip icon
e.Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ended June 30, 2019 (Receive) – A copy for review is in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance (Received 7-0)

CAFR

Paperclip icon
f.Communication from Blum Shapiro & Company, P.C., re: Federal Single Audit Report June 30, 2019 (Receive) (Received 7-0)

Audit

Paperclip icon
g.Communication from River Hawk Environmental, LLC, re:  Notice of Dig & Haul Activities, 185 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 Map 37, Lot 27 (Receive) (Received 7-0)

River Hawk

Paperclip icon
h.City of Newport Debt Affordability Presentation – Updated January 2020 (Receive) (Received 7-0)

Debt Affordability

Paperclip icon
i.Communication from City Solicitor, Christopher J. Behan, Esq. re:  Proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for hearing) (Received 7-0)

Zoning Ordinance

Paperclip icon

LICENSES & PERMITS

3.Mobile Food Truck License (MFET) (3 Available)
a.Michael Napolitano, d/b/a Macray’s Seafood II, 115 Stafford Rd., Tiverton, RI (Approved 6-0/ Napolitano recused)

Macray’s

Paperclip icon
4.Victualing License, New, Tokyo, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place (In conjunction with liquor license transfer) (Approved 7-0)

Newport Tokyo House

Paperclip icon
5.Victualing License, New, JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc., d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St. (In conjunction with liquor license transfer) (Approved 7-0)

Thai Cuisine

Paperclip icon
6.Victualing License, New, V & Z, LLC, d/b/a Newport Sticks & Cones- Waffles & Ice Cream Parlor, 8 Fair St. Unit 3-4 (Continued 7-0)

Sticks & Cones

Paperclip icon
7.Victualing License, New, Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Yagi Noodles, 580 Thames St. (Approved 7-0)

Yagi Noodles

Paperclip icon
8.Victualing License, Expansion, Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, to expand the hours of operation to Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (In conjunction with liquor license application) (Approved 6-0/Ceglie recused)

Salvation Cafe

Paperclip icon
9.APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS & COMMISSIONS

Reappointments

Paperclip icon

RESOLUTIONS

10.Hosting Platform, Hotel Tax Remittance- J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie (Approved 7-0)

Remittance

Paperclip icon
11.Earth Day Celebration 2020- J. Bova, L. Ceglie (Approved 7-0)

Earth Day

Paperclip icon

ORDINANCES

12.Amending Chapter 5.40 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Hotels” (Second Reading) (Approved 7-0)

5.40

Paperclip icon

Memorandum from the City Manager – Update on Short-Term Rental Investigatory Group RecommendationsUpdate

Paperclip icon
13.Draft RIDE Stage II Application (After much discussion, Received 7-0)

Stage II Application

Paperclip icon

Pell Addition

Paperclip icon

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

14.Memo from the City Manager RE: Status Report #6 on Zoning Code Update (Received 7-0)

Update

Paperclip icon
15.Action Item #5899/20 – RE:   Award of Contract for 2020 Full Revaluation  (w/accompanying resolution) (Approved 7-0)

5899

Paperclip icon
16.Action Item #5900/20 – RE:   Award of Contract – RFP # 20-021 – Repairs to Maintenance Shed (w/accompanying resolution) (Approved 7-0)

5900

Paperclip icon
17.Action Item #5901/20 – RE:   Award of Bid #NPS20-018 – Boiler Replacement at Thompson Middle School (w/accompanying resolution) (Approved 7-0)

5901

Paperclip icon
18.Action Item #5902/20 – RE:    Modification #8 to Contract # 10-039 Professional Services for Program Manager for Implementation of CSO Long Term Control Plan  (w/accompanying resolution) (Approved 7-0)

5902

Paperclip icon
19.Action Item #5903/20 – RE:  Resilient Rhody Municipal Resilience Program (MRP) – 2020 Round – Request for Responses to Provide Planning Services  (w/accompanying resolution) (Approved 7-0)

5903

Paperclip icon

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
CONSENT CALENDAR

1.Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:
a.Fort Adams Trust Inc, d/b/a Newport 10 Miler/Road Race, Fort Adams State Park; May 31, 2020 (Continued 7-0)

10 Miler

Paperclip icon
b.Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Craft Brew Races Newport- Fort Adams State Park; July 25, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. LICENSES AND PERMITS (Approved 7-0)

Craft Brew

Paperclip icon
2.Application of Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license to expand the hours of operation to sell and serve beverages on Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (Hearing) (After much discussion, approved 4-2/Ceglie recused)

Salvation Cafe

Paperclip icon
3.Application of Thames Street Thai Cuisine LLC, d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc. (Jirapa Cox 50% and Inthuon Segger 50%), d/b/a Thai Cuisine, at the same premises. (Hearing) (Approved 7-0)

Thai Cuisine

Paperclip icon
4.Application of Newport Tokyo House Sushi & Asian, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Tokyo, Inc. (Lei Li 100%), d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, at the same premises. (Hearing) (Approved 7-0)

Newport Tokyo House

Paperclip icon
5.Action Item #5904/20 – RE:  Show Cause Hearing:  Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License (Continued to Feb. 26th, 7-0)

5904

Paperclip icon
6.Action Item #5905/20 – RE:  Show Cause Hearing:  The Protective Club, d/b/a Protective Club-Operating Without a Valid Class D Alcoholic Beverage License (Continued to Feb. 12th, 7-0)

5905

Paperclip icon
7.Action Item #5906/20 –    RE:  Show Cause Hearing:  Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a La Vasca-Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License                   (Withdrawn)

5906

Paperclip icon

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR