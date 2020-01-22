Recap: Newport City Council’s January 22nd Meeting

CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.) (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)
a.
Minutes of the meeting held December 11, 2019 (Approve) (Continued to second meeting in March, 7-0)
Gray Matter Marketing, d/b/a Newport Night Run: A Race for Education, beginning and ending at Rogers High School; April 4, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Leonard made motion to continue, vote to continue 7 -0)
Capital Improvement Program FY 2021-FY2025 (Receive and order advertised for public hearing on February 12, 2020) – A copy is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips (Received 7-0)
Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ended June 30, 2019 (Receive) – A copy for review is in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website http://www.cityofnewport.com/departments/finance (Received 7-0)
Communication from City Solicitor, Christopher J. Behan, Esq. re: Proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for hearing) (Received 7-0)
Victualing License, Expansion, Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, to expand the hours of operation to Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (In conjunction with liquor license application) (Approved 6-0/Ceglie recused)
Application of Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license to expand the hours of operation to sell and serve beverages on Fridays and Saturdays and the night before legal state holidays until 1:00 a.m. (Hearing) (After much discussion, approved 4-2/Ceglie recused)
Application of Thames Street Thai Cuisine LLC, d/b/a Thai Cuisine, 517 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to JJ Thai Cuisine, Inc. (Jirapa Cox 50% and Inthuon Segger 50%), d/b/a Thai Cuisine, at the same premises. (Hearing) (Approved 7-0)
Application of Newport Tokyo House Sushi & Asian, Inc., d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, 6 Equality Park Place, holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Tokyo, Inc. (Lei Li 100%), d/b/a Newport Tokyo House Sushi Hibachi, at the same premises. (Hearing) (Approved 7-0)