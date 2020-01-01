Newport Police: Man wanted for domestic felony assault considered armed and dangerous

Newport Police Department took to their Facebook Page just after 5 pm on Wednesday night to share that they are looking for a suspect, and that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

“Newport Police are investigating a Domestic Felony Assault, involving a knife. The Suspect, 27 year Old Jordan Clinton is wanted in that assault. He is to be considered Armed and Dangerous, do not confront him and call the Police If you see him.

401-847-1212″