Newport Canvassing Authority will host next meeting on January 7th

Newport Canvassing Authority will host their next regular meeting on January 7th at 11:30 am in the second floor conference room at Newport City Hall.

The Newport Canvassing Authority is charged with conducting all elections for the City of Newport.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the meeting;

The Canvassing Authority is comprised of the following 5 members, which were appointed by the City Council.

David F. Roderick, Jr. – Chair (D)

Donato Andre D’Andrea – (R)

Maxine L. Shavers – (D)

Thomas H. Sullivan – (D)

Alternate (R) – VACANT

The public is welcome to any open meeting held by The Newport Canvassing Authority.