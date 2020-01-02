Newport Canvassing Authority will host next meeting on January 7th

By
Ryan Belmore
-

Newport Canvassing Authority will host their next regular meeting on January 7th at 11:30 am in the second floor conference room at Newport City Hall.

The Newport Canvassing Authority is charged with conducting all elections for the City of Newport.

Here’s what’s on the agenda for the meeting;

DownloadMeetingFiles
- Advertisement -

The Canvassing Authority is comprised of the following 5 members, which were appointed by the City Council.

  • David F. Roderick, Jr. – Chair (D)
  • Donato Andre D’Andrea – (R)
  • Maxine L. Shavers –  (D)
  • Thomas H. Sullivan – (D)
  • Alternate (R) – VACANT

The public is welcome to any open meeting held by The Newport Canvassing Authority.

Support What’s Up Newp’s growth with a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution.

Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR