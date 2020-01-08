Middletown Police Department promotes six

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Middletown Police Department has announced the promotions of six Police Officers.

“Chief William D. Kewer is honored to announce the promotions of several Middletown Police Officers to the ranks of Captain, Lieutenant, and Sergeant,” Middletown Police Department wrote on their Facebook Page on Tuesday.

During promotional ceremonies on Nov. 27 and Dec. 30, 2019, Middletown Police Department says the following dedicated personnel were promoted:

Lt. Michael Faria: promoted to Captain

Lt. Jason Ryan: promoted to Captain

Sgt. Michael Maruska: promoted to Lieutenant

Sgt. Clifford McGregor: promoted to Lieutenant

Officer Timothy Brady: promoted to Sergeant

Officer Brett McKinnon: promoted to Sergeant