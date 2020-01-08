Mayor Bova kicks off 2020 with a newsletter to ‘help make City Council business more accessible’

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to do so.

Newport Mayor Jamie Bova is kicking off the new year with the goal of helping to make City Council business more accessible through a newsletter.

“Keeping you informed is important to me. That’s why I’m starting 2020 with this newsletter highlighting some of the important items on the docket for Wednesday’s Council meeting, Mayor Bova posted on her Facebook Page, Jamie Bova, Newport City Council Chair & Mayor, on Tuesday night.

Within the newsletter, Bova states “I’m starting 2020 with this newsletter to help make City Council business more accessible. I will be adjusting the format and content to make this as useful as possible going forward. Please let me know if you find this helpful, and how it can improve”!

In the newsletter Bova reviews some the items on City Council’s January 8th docket she thinks are important to highlight. Particularity in the newsletter, she writes about floating liquor licenses, civics, short-term rental units, Stage 2 RIDE submission, public access to the waterfront, and zoning changes.

You can see the newsletter, A look ahead at the January 8th docket, and/or subscriber to this newsletter here.

Newport City Council will host their first regular council meeting of 2020 on Wednesday, January 8th at 6:30 pm.