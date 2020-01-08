Live Blog: January 8th Newport City Council Meeting

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
Newport City Council hosted their first meeting of 2020 on Wednesday evening.
Here’s a quick look at how the votes fell;
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR. (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Special Events:
1)
Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Winter Speaker Series, Newport Art Museum; January 25, February 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Approved 7-0)
Tresor Estate Sales, d/b/a Pop-Up Sale Event, 181 Bellevue Ave., Bellevue Gardens (below CVS); February 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and February 21-23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Approved 7 -0)
Actuarial Valuation Reports: Police & Fire Pension Systems and Post Employment Benefit Plan as of July1, 2019 Copies for review are in the City Clerk’s Office and on the city’s website https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports/actuarial-valuation-reports (Approved 7 -0)
Suggested Action: January 2, 2020 Docket of the Council Meeting January 8, 2020 Page 4 As has been past practice, the Council will meet at 6:20 p.m. to discuss docket items. This pre-meeting will be held in the Second Floor Conference Room. The public is invited to attend. The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Council Meetings can be viewed on Cox Cable, Channel 17; check local listings for dates and times. Newport City Hall is accessible and meets ADA requirements. INDIVIDUALS REQUIRING AN INTERPRETER OR OTHER ACCOMMODATIONS MUST NOTIFY THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE (845-5351) OR CITY MANAGER’S OFFICE (845-5429) ONE WEEK IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.
