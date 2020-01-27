Kathleen Silvia resigns from Newport School Committee

We value local independent news, information, and journalism. We hope you do too. Please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today.

This afternoon, Newport School Committee Chairman Raymond Gomes delivered a letter to Newport City Hall for Committee Member Kathleen Silvia, according to a press release from Newport Public Schools.

Ms. Silvia tendered her letter of resignation from the Newport School Committee effective immediately.

According to the press release, Chairman Gomes stated the following to the Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain, Ed.D., which was then passed on to the school community just a short while ago, “I am saddened to pass along that I have received and today passed along to the City of Newport Kathy Silvia’s letter of resignation from the Newport School Committee as she continues to recuperate. I know she has given this decision a great deal of thought and decided it was in her best interest as well as the school committee to step down. I want to express my deepest appreciation for her service to the children of our schools and her commitment to fighting for what was in the best interest of our students. I know that every decision that Kathy made was based on what she felt was best for our students. I enjoyed serving with Kathy these last four years and I will miss her insight, guidance and especially her attention to the details. I wish Kathy all the best!!”

Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain expressed her regrets as well and stated, “I will forever be indebted to Kathy Silvia not only for all her support and the great work she has done for the Newport Public Schools but for her years of service and dedication to the City of Newport. She is a true steward of all that is good about Newport. I will miss her and wish her the very best.”



According to the City Charter, City Council “shall fill any vacancy arising from death, resignation or any reason in the membership of the School Committee within thirty (30) days after learning of the vacancy or as soon thereafter as may be possible by a majority vote of all members of the Council; provided, however, the Council shall provide for the public solicitation of applicants”.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy on the School Committee by the Council will serve only until a person is elected and qualified at the next City election, which will take place on November 3rd .