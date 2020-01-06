Introducing What’s Up Newp’s new Events Calendar

What’s Up Newp is excited to announce that we’ve launched a brand new events calendar today.

The moves comes as we continue to look at ways we can improve our user/reader experience on our websites, and as we look at how we can implement or update tools that will better serve the readers and communities that we serve.

We’ve supercharged our calendar with new tools and options such as recurring events, venue and organizer pages, event attributes, maps, a filter bar, an event aggregation system, and the ability for the community to add their own events.

With the new calendar, readers can add their own events directly to our calendar, all from the front end of the site. Those submitting events will also have the option to collect RSVP’s and sell tickets, directly through our calendar at no charge.

We hope you enjoy the new calendar and find it useful. As always, send any feedback to us at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Visit the calendar here.

Add events to the calendar here