Genie’s Hookah Lounge has closed, their space now available to lease

After nearly eight years, Genie’s Hookah Lounge has closed.

The colorful hookah lounge opened at 94 William Street in March 2011 and since has offered flavored tobacco, tea & Middle Eastern/Persian fare. The restaurant was BYOB and often featured a DJ, Belly Dancing, and sports on their television.

The 2,200 SqFt space, which offers access from either from William Street or Memorial Boulevard, available immediately for lease. According to the listing from Kirby Properties;

“2,200 SqFt of, well, you name it- office, retail or restaurant use! Access this space for lease either from William Street, or Memorial Boulevard.Parking for up to four cars on the Memorial side of the building. The kitchen presently in place does not have a hood, however, this one story building with a rubber membrane makes installation a bit more simple. Opportunity to enclose parking/outdoor seating area, similarly to neighbor Sardella’s to add all season seating and extra curb appeal. If the future tenant is interested, the landlord has agreed to install skylights to add some natural light to the space”.

The property is available immediately and the lease price is listed at $4,500-$6,300/month with 4% Annual rent increases and 3/4 of any future Real Estate Tax increase.

What’s Up Newp reached out to Genie’s for comment and to see if there is a future for the business elsewhere, but has not received a reply.