Agenda: Newport Energy and Environment Commission (Jan. 6)

The City of Newport Energy and Environment Commission will meet on Monday, January 6th at 6 pm at the Newport Public Library.

The mission of the Energy & Environment Commission is to advise the Council and educate the public on energy-efficiency, renewable energy and the environment, to foster a more sustainable community.

The Energy and Environment Commission is comprised of 7 members, each appointed to three-year staggered terms by the City Council.

Meetings are held at the Call of the Chair. For more on this commission, click here.

Agenda