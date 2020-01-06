Agenda: Newport Energy and Environment Commission (Jan. 6)

The City of Newport Energy and Environment Commission will meet on Monday, January 6th at 6 pm at the Newport Public Library.
The mission of the Energy & Environment Commission is to advise the Council and educate the public on energy-efficiency, renewable energy and the environment, to foster a more sustainable community.
The Energy and Environment Commission is comprised of 7 members, each appointed to three-year staggered terms by the City Council.
Meetings are held at the Call of the Chair. For more on this commission, click here.
