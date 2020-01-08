Agenda: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee (Jan. 9)

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee will host a meeting on Thursday, January 9th at 4 pm at Middletown Town Hall.

According to the Town of Middletown’s website, the committee consists of seven resident members, who serve a five year term each; and four ex-officio members, including the Town Planner, representatives from the Town Council, and the Executive Director of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on this committee, visit https://edc.middletownri.com/