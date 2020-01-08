Agenda: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee (Jan. 9)

The Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee will host a meeting on Thursday, January 9th at 4 pm at Middletown Town Hall.

According to the Town of Middletown’s website, the committee consists of seven resident members, who serve a five year term each; and four ex-officio members, including the Town Planner, representatives from the Town Council, and the Executive Director of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce. 

For more information on this committee, visit https://edc.middletownri.com/

