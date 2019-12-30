Top 10: Most Read Stories in 2019

2019 was an absolutely incredible year for What’s Up Newp. Here’s what people read the most over the last 12 months.
ICYMI – Editor’s Note: 2019 was a record year for What’s Up Newp, thanks to all of you
10. Newport Grand property to become ‘Newport North End’, $100-million mixed use development
9. Jay Leno surprises crowd at The Bit Players with twenty-minute comedy set
8. Jay Leno, supporters raise more than $30,000 for Newport firefighter battling cancer
7. Jay Leno to perform at Jane Pickens Theater, proceeds will support Newport Firefighter battling…
6. Here’s your opportunity to own a 133-year-old church in Newport
5. Fireworks, food trucks and live music on tap for Pell Bridge 50th Anniversary Celebration…
4. Gurney’s adds multi-sensory, themed igloos to property for the winter season
3. Newport Restaurant Group opening new restaurant in Washington Square
2. City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks will be held on July 2nd (Updated)
1 – The Bachelorette will film in Newport at end of March (Updated)
