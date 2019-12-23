Social Enterprise Greenhouse expands its Incubator Program to Central Falls and Newport in 2020, invites entrepreneurs to apply

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse (SEG) announced today that it is expanding its Incubator program to Central Falls and Newport in 2020. Local entrepreneurs who have an idea for a business or nonprofit venture that will create positive social impact and be financially sustainable are encouraged to apply. Applications for both programs are due on January 6, 2020.

SEG’s Central Falls Incubator, intended for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, begins on January 15, 2020, and is hosted at Navigant Credit Union, 693 Broad Street, Central Falls. SEG’s Newport Incubator program begins on January 27, 2020, and is hosted at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway, Newport. More information, complete program dates, and a link to the application are available at www.segreenhouse.org/incubator.

About the SEG Incubator

The Social Enterprise Greenhouse Incubator is a comprehensive program featuring evening workshops over 6 weeks. It is designed for motivated, coachable entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of an idea and need practical knowledge and skills to plan and launch their venture. Participants take part in group working and coaching sessions and have unlimited access to SEG’s extensive network of business advisors for one year. Workshops include:

· An Introduction to Social Entrepreneurship: How can your business or nonprofit can do well (financially) by doing good (for your community)?

· Logic Model: How do you create a road map to maximize your social impact?

· Defining Your Value in the Marketplace: Who are your customers and how do you engage them with your product or service?

· Business Planning: How do you create an innovative mission-driven model that generates revenue?

· Finance & Fundraising: How much will it cost to get started and will the price of your product or service be enough to keep you growing? How do you find the funding and resources you need to get started?

Seventy-three social ventures have graduated from the SEG Incubator since its start in 2017. SEG’s 2020 Incubator is delivered in partnership with Brown University and is funded by the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Real Jobs RI Initiative and by a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. Additional funding is provided by the Miss Swinburne Fund, van Beuren Charitable Foundation, EJMP Fund for Philanthropy, Verizon, PepsiCo Foundation Corporate Advised Fund, June Rockwell Levy Foundation, and the Island Foundation.

About Social Enterprise Greenhouse

Social Enterprise Greenhouse creates positive social and economic impacts across Rhode Island by supporting social entrepreneurs and enterprises with the business tools and networks they need to thrive. We operate statewide out of three programming sites in Providence, Newport, and Pawtucket/Central Falls. Our network of 400+ enterprises and 300+ business and community leaders contributes time, expertise, and funding to grow Rhode Island’s social impact ecosystem. We promote a culture of equity and inclusion within our network, across our programs, and throughout our ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.segreenhouse.org.