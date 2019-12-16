Weather-Related Cancellations, Closures, Delays and Parking Bans

What To Know: Parking Bans in Newport

Property owners and/or occupants of buildings where sidewalks are present are required to clear snow from the sidewalks per the established city ordinances as follows:

Whenever any sidewalk, or any part thereof, adjoining any building or lot of land on any street is encumbered with ice, no owner, occupant or other person having the care of such building or lot shall fail to cause such sidewalks to be made safe and convenient, by removing the ice therefrom or by covering the same with sand or ashes within four hours during the daytime.

No owner, occupant or other person having the care of any building or lot of land bordering on any street, square or public place in the city, where there is a sidewalk, shall fail, within five hours of daylight, after the ceasing to fall of any snow, to cause the same to be removed from the sidewalk adjoining such building or lot, and in all streets where there is no curbstone set, a pathway, at least four feet wide, shall be made on and along the sidewalk aforesaid for the convenience of pedestrians.

Mount Hope Bridge Weather Restrictions – According to Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority, travel across the Mount Hope Bridge may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types under various extreme weather conditions, primarily during periods of unusually high winds. The roadway across the bridge is a state highway. Therefore, the allowance or prohibition of traffic is under the direct authority of R.I. State Police. The Authority also is empowered to restrict or prohibit travel across the bridge. Travel may be restricted when winds originating from directions perpendicular to the bridge are recorded in excess of 58 miles per hour. Prohibited vehicles during this period are typically panel vans, panel body/box trucks when empty, truck/trailer combinations when empty, house trailers, and motorhomes. Closure of the bridge to all traffic will be considered if winds increase to a sustained 69 miles per hour in the above-specified directions. The restriction or prohibition of traffic across the Mount Hope Bridge will be facilitated and enforced by R.I. State Police.

Pell Bridge Newport Weather Restrictions – According to Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority, travel across the Pell Bridge may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types under various extreme weather conditions, primarily during periods of unusually high winds. The roadway across the bridge is a state highway. Therefore, the allowance or prohibition of traffic is under the direct authority of R.I. State Police. The Authority also is empowered to restrict or prohibit travel across the bridge. Travel may be restricted when winds originating from directions perpendicular to the bridge are recorded in excess of 58 miles per hour. Prohibited vehicles during this period are typically panel vans, panel body/box trucks when empty, truck/trailer combinations when empty, house trailers, and motorhomes. Closure of the bridge to all traffic will be considered if winds increase to a sustained 69 miles per hour in the above-specified directions. The restriction or prohibition of traffic across the Pell Bridge will be facilitated and enforced by R.I. State Police.