Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport announces January Speaker Series

Seamen’s Church Institute announced today that their January Speaker Series will feature Craig L. Symonds, Ph.D., the Distinguished Visiting Ernest J. King Professor of Maritime History at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport.

Craig’s lecture, titled “The Allied Navies in World War Two,” will illuminate the critical role played by naval forces – on all sides – during the Second World War, according to Seamen’s. In particular it will show how shipping, and shipbuilding, determined the trajectory of the war, and how the virtually simultaneous wars in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Mediterranean were intertwined.

Craig is Professor Emeritus at the U.S Naval Academy, where he taught for thirty years and served as a department chair. He is the author or editor of 29 books, including “The Battle of Midway,” “Operation Neptune” and “World War II at Sea: A Global History,” all published by Oxford University Press. He is a recipient of the Roosevelt Prize, the Lincoln Prize, the Morison Prize and the Dudley W. Knox Medal for Lifetime Achievement.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8th, with a reception at 5:30 pm and presentation at 6 pm.

This event is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $10.There are limited seats so registration is encouraged: Register here: https://seamensnewport.org/upcoming-events/.

A 10% discount coupon will be offered to either Cafe Zelda or Midtown Oyster Bar to any attendees for dinner on the night of the lecture.

Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport is located at 18 Market Square in Newport.