Report: Fire on Woolsey Road in Middletown sends two adults, one child to hospital

WPRI is reporting that two adults and a child were taken to the hospital following a house fire on Woolsey Road that happened earlier this morning.
Read The Full Story via WPRI – 3 people, including child, hurt in Middletown fire
RI | MIDDLETOWN | CODE RED | 8 WOOLSEY RD | FIRE IN 1.5 STORY WOODFRAME RESD DWELLING, RT. 114 / NEAREST CROSS STREET— RI Breaking News Source – Automated System (@AlertsRIBNS) December 31, 2019
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.
Help What’s Up Newp grow by Becoming A Supporter
After seven years, we have a major coverage expansion in the works for What’s Up Newp. We plan to increase the number of original news articles published daily by our WUN crew by 50 percent in early 2020, with more coverage of local issues, city government, education, and of course, much more on the topics and things our readers care most about in and around Newport County.
To support this expansion, we’re asking our loyal readers to become What’s Up Newp supporters.
Our content is free and always will be – but we rely on your support to sustain it.
Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s FREE daily newsletter, you’ll never miss a thing from us! Just enter your email address below!