Report: Fire on Woolsey Road in Middletown sends two adults, one child to hospital

WPRI is reporting that two adults and a child were taken to the hospital following a house fire on Woolsey Road that happened earlier this morning.

RI | MIDDLETOWN | CODE RED | 8 WOOLSEY RD | FIRE IN 1.5 STORY WOODFRAME RESD DWELLING, RT. 114 / NEAREST CROSS STREET — RI Breaking News Source – Automated System (@AlertsRIBNS) December 31, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.