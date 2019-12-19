Middletown’s SEA CORP awarded $49.5 million multiple award contract from Naval Undersea Warfare Center

$49.5 MILLION MULTIPLE AWARD CONTRACT AWARDED TO SEA CORP OF MIDDLETOWN, RI FOR PAYLOAD INTEGRATION INTO DEEP SUBMERGENCE SYSTEMS (DSS)

Systems Engineering Associates Corporation (dba SEA CORP) of Middletown recently announced that their company was one of four contractors awarded on December 17th a five-year, $49.5 million Multiple Award Contract from the Platform & Payload Integration Department, Code 40, of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) in Newport.

According to SEA CORP, “both hardware and services will be provided under this contract vehicle. Work performed will include many activities on Deep Submergence Systems – Scope of Certification (DSS-SOC) items including ship checks, design activities, installation, and removal”.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue competing and performing on task orders that support NUWC Code 40,” Business Area Manager Rob Anton commented in a prepared statement. “We look forward to delivering our technical expertise and providing exceptional support to the U.S. Navy.”

SEA CORP is a veteran-owned business based in Middletown, RI. Founded in 1981, they have been providing services to the Navy for over 35 years.

SEA CORP has enjoyed steady, planned growth for over three decades. During this time, SEA CORP has become the second largest contractor to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport.

SEA CORP has grown to employ over 400 people, who are located across their 3 Middletown offices, their two Groton facilities, and on-site locations including NUWC Division Newport, Fairfax, Virginia, and Manassas, Virginia.