CCRI: Tuesday exams rescheduled to Friday due to approaching winter storm

Due to the approaching winter storm predicted to bring snow and ice to the region late tonight and into tomorrow, and the uncertainty of the conditions of the roadways, daytime exams scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, 2019 are rescheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019.

As of now, Tuesday evening classes – with a start time of 4:00 p.m. or after- will take place as scheduled. We are monitoring the weather conditions closely and will alert the college should a change be required.

While the college expects to be open, faculty and staff should consult the inclement weather policy as it relates to reporting to work.

Although conditions may be different at each campus, decisions to delay or cancel classes are made based on “worst conditions.” Decisions are made with the best possible information available, and whenever possible, are applied to all locations to avoid confusion and travel by faculty and students between campuses.

With this being exam week, the college says they felt it was important to make a decision and notify students as early as possible.