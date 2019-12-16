Bay View Estates in Portsmouth sells for $20.425 million

We’re on a mission to provide quality local and independent community news, information, and journalism.

CBRE today announced the sale of Bay View Estates, located at 2121 West Main Road in Portsmouth, for $20,425,000.

CBRE Capital Markets’ multihousing experts Simon Butler and Biria St. John exclusively represented the seller, Bay View Apartments LLC, a partnership that includes Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts-based Chestnut Hill Realty and Providence, Rhode Island-based Lisco Development.

CBRE also procured the buyer, Braintree, Massachusetts-based Schochet Companies.

“We are pleased to have sold Bay View Estates for both Chestnut Hill Realty and Lisco Development who had owned the community for over 20-years and recently made significant improvements to the asset, including both amenities and unit renovations,” said CBRE’s Butler in a press release. “Bay View Estates offers the buyer the ability to continue with and expand the scope of upgrades implemented by the seller to further drive revenue and a better living experience for residents.”

Bay View Estates is a 100 percent market-rate apartment community consisting of a total of 130 units, including 72 apartments in a single eight-story high-rise building, 35 apartments in a garden building, and 23 direct access units in a terrace building, spread over 29.3 acres of grounds.

The community is comprised of a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats with an average size of 743 square feet per unit. Additionally, Bay View Estates offers a generous amenity package including a community room, an outdoor pool, a gym and tennis count.

